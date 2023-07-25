Telangana: 1 Worker Dead, 2 Injured After Concrete Slab Collapses at Factory in Suryapet | WATCH

At least one labourer died while 2 were left critically injured in a tragic accident at a cement factory in Mellacheruvu village in the Suryapet district on Tuesday.

A concrete mixture collapsed over them at the construction site of a multistory building in Suryapet. The mishap took place at a private company MyHome Group’s cement factory.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital.

“Five floors have been completed, and the sixth-floor slab work is currently in progress. As the concrete mixture was being taken up, it got stuck on the fourth floor due to mechanical failure. While workers were trying to fix the problem, the mixture collapsed on the workers standing below at ground level," Kodad police said.

Rescue operation concluded and all trapped migrant workers were rescued from the accident site.