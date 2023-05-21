Trends :PM Modi in AustraliaG20 Meet in JKWrestler ProtestKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
Home » India » Telangana: 16-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack on Birthday; Bereaved Family Celebrates With Body

Reported By: Raghu Anna

Edited By: Pragati Pal

News18

Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 17:56 IST

Telangana, India

Both the victims were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where Pappu was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.(Representational Image/News18)
A 16-year-old boy in Telangana died of a heart attack on his birthday and his family cut the cake with his body to honour him. The incident took place in the Asifabad district of Telangana on Friday.

Friends, family and neighbours had gathered to celebrate 16-year-old CH Sachin’s birthday at his house in Babapur village in Asifabad Mandal.

Sachin’s family planned a grand celebration and bought a cake. His photos were printed in flexi form and hung around the house.

Sachin suddenly collapsed in the midst of the celebrations. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The doctors said Sachin died due to a heart attack.

The grieving family afterwards cut the cake with Sachin’s body in his honour.

first published: May 21, 2023, 10:58 IST
