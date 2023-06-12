Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyEarthquakeJack Dorsey Air India Bengaluru Murder
Home » India » Telangana: 19-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Eyes With Screwdriver, Throat Slit, Body Dumped in Water Tank

Telangana: 19-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Eyes With Screwdriver, Throat Slit, Body Dumped in Water Tank

The girl's body was found in a water tank on the outskirts of Kadlapur village in Vikarabad district on Sunday, police said

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST

Telangana, India

The girl, identified as Juttu Sirisha, worked in a hospital. (Representative Image/News18)
The girl, identified as Juttu Sirisha, worked in a hospital. (Representative Image/News18)

A 19-year-old girl was brutally killed by miscreants who stabbed her in the eyes with a screwdriver and slit her throat with a blade in Telangana. The girl’s body was found in a water tank on the outskirts of Kadlapur village in Vikarabad district on Sunday, police said.

Quoting a police official, a PTI report said that a preliminary investigation revealed injuries on the woman’s eyes, hands and legs inflicted by a blade besides a slit throat.

top videos
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?

    • According to reports, the girl worked in a hospital. She left her house on Saturday night around 11 pm without informing her family. Her father searched for her but to no avail.

    The next day, some villagers found the girl’s body in the water tank and informed the police, who fished out the body and sent it for postmortem. The exact reason behind the murder is not immediately clear, a police official said. An investigation into the case is underway.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 12, 2023, 13:35 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 13:40 IST
    Read More