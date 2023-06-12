Telangana: 19-Year-Old Girl Stabbed in Eyes With Screwdriver, Throat Slit, Body Dumped in Water Tank

A 19-year-old girl was brutally killed by miscreants who stabbed her in the eyes with a screwdriver and slit her throat with a blade in Telangana. The girl’s body was found in a water tank on the outskirts of Kadlapur village in Vikarabad district on Sunday, police said.

Quoting a police official, a PTI report said that a preliminary investigation revealed injuries on the woman’s eyes, hands and legs inflicted by a blade besides a slit throat.