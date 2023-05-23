Telangana: 9-year-old Girl Choked to Death After Driver Closes Car Window As Her Neck Stuck Out

In an unfortunate incident, a nine-year-old girl was choked to death in a car after the driver rolled up the window of the backseat by mistake while she had her head out of the vehicle. The incident took place on Monday in Telangana’s Suryapet district when the victim was seeing a wedding ceremony from inside the car.

The girl, identified as Banoth Indraja, was sitting in the car with the bride when she decided to stick her head out of the window to see during celebrations of a wedding ceremony.

Without noticing her, the driver pressed the power button to roll up the window glass. The girl’s neck was stuck in the window and she could not breathe.

According to a preliminary investigation, no one noticed the girl screaming for help for a while due to loud music and fireworks during the celebrations.

Angered by the incident, the family and relatives of the girl have accused the driver of the car of negligence that led to her death.

After receiving a complaint, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered into the matter and investigation is underway.