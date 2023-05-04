Trends :J&K Terror OpManipur ViolenceFood for JawansDelhi-Dehradun ExpresswayWeather Updates
Telangana: Asia's Largest Tribal Fair To Be Held in Feb 2024; Expected To See Over 1 Crore Devotees

Telangana: Asia's Largest Tribal Fair To Be Held in Feb 2024; Expected To See Over 1 Crore Devotees

According to the priests, the main fair will begin with temple consecration rituals on Maghasudha Panchami, Wednesday, February 14, known as Manda Melige.

Reported By: Ramana Kumar PV

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 20:56 IST

Hyderabad, India

Medaram Jatara begins on a grand scale as Tribal deity Sammakka arrives at Altar of the site. (Credits: News18/Telugu)
Medaram Jatara begins on a grand scale as Tribal deity Sammakka arrives at Altar of the site. (Credits: News18/Telugu)

Asia’s largest tribal fair, Medaram Jatara, is set to take place in Telangana’s Medaram village from February 21 to 24, 2024.

The four-day event is popularly known as Telangana’s Kumbh Mela.

The Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara will take place at Medaram village in Tadvai Mandal of Mulugu district.

The decision was made during a meeting attended by Medaram Pujarula Sangham president Siddapoina Jagga Rao and general secretary Chanda Gopal Rao.

According to the priests, the main fair will begin with temple consecration rituals on Maghasudha Panchami, Wednesday, February 14, known as Manda Melige.

The arrival of deities Saralamma, Govindarajulu, and Pagididda Raju at their respective alters (gaddelu) will occur at 6 PM the same day. Deity Sammakka will arrive at her alter (gadde) on Maghasudha Trayodashi, Thursday, February 22, at 6 PM.

Lakhs of devotees from across the country will visit the largest tribal fair to offer prayers to Saralamma, Sammakka, Govindarajulu, and Pagididda Raju on February 23.

The fair will conclude after the deities return to their forest abodes on Maghasudha Pournami (full moon day), Saturday, February 24.

Following the conclusion of Medaram Jatara, priests will conduct Tiruguvaram on Maghabahula Panchami, February 28.

Due to low turnout at the last Medaram Jatara because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials estimate that one crore devotees will attend Asia’s largest tribal fair in February 2024.

first published: May 04, 2023, 20:34 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 20:56 IST
