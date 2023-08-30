Telangana Boy Tadanla Shravan Becomes An Inspiration For Aspiring Photographers From The State

Tadanla Shravan has earned numerous accolades for capturing diverse moments through his camera lens. His participation in competitions at district, state, national, and international levels has resulted in him securing gold, silver, and bronze medals. Tadanla Shravan, a resident of Palampet village in Venkatapuram mandal, Mulugu district, serves as an inspiration for aspiring youth in this field.

Hailing from the Koya tribe, Tadanla Shravan possesses an inherent love for nature. He first garnered widespread attention by capturing the beauty of Ramappa Lake and the intricate facets of the Ramalingeswara Temple in his hometown. His journey continued as he documented the lives of labourers and farmers, creating timeless visuals for future generations. With expertise in landscape, geography, and wildlife photography, he truly excels in his field.

His interest in photography ignited during his inter-studies in 2006. Growing up in the forested district of Mulugu, his hometown Palampeta (Ramappa) left an indelible impression on him. Eager to capture its beauty, he swiftly acquired a modest camera, draping it around his neck, and embarked on his photography journey. From that point on, he has been consistently producing exceptional work, garnering acclaim both at the state and national levels. With each endeavour, he refines his skills, using his pictures to explore the interplay between humans and nature.