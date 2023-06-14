Telangana CM Lays Foundation Stone for NIMS Dashabdi Block, Pledges Increased Investment in Healthcare

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), known as NIMS Dashabdi Block, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The NIMS Dashabdi Block will comprise four blocks named A-Block, B-Block, C-Block, and D-Block. The A-Block, spanning G+8 floors, will house the Out-Patient (OPD) services of all departments.

The B-Block and D-Block, with G+13 and G+14 floors respectively, will accommodate the In-Patient (IPD) services of all departments. The C-Block, an 8-floor structure, will be exclusively dedicated to emergency services.

The expansion project covers over 32 acres of land, with a construction area of 23,96,542 square feet. It includes the construction of four blocks, housing 38 departments, 32 modern operation theatres, and an additional 2,000 beds, at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,571 crores. With this expansion, the total number of beds at NIMS will increase to 4,000.

In his address to the gathering, the chief minister emphasized his government’s unwavering commitment to the medical and health sector. He highlighted the significant budgetary allocation, which rose from Rs. 2,100 crore in the 2014-15 budget to Rs. 12,367 crore in the 2023-24 budget.

“We made available oxygen plants of our own. With the distribution of nutrition kits one generation will witness healthy growth," the CM said.

The chief minister also outlined his government’s plans to establish new hospitals in the state, including a world-class facility in Warangal that will be the first of its kind globally once operational.

Additionally, four more hospitals are being constructed in Hyderabad. He urged the relevant ministers and authorities to devise comprehensive strategies for the medical and health sector.