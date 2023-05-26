Telangana: Concealed in Man's Rectum, Custom Officials Seize Gold Worth Rs 42 Lakh | On Cam

Customs officials reported on Friday that gold worth over Rs 42 lakh was seized at the Telangana airport. The gold was found concealed in the form of gold paste in the rectum of a passenger.

The interception was made by the Customs Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The seized gold weighs approximately 685.7 grams and has an estimated value of Rs 42,78,768.

“Based on specific information received, an Indian male passenger who arrived from Muscat was intercepted by the Customs Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs, RGIA. The passenger was found to be carrying gold paste which was concealed in the rectum. Customs seized 685.7 grams of gold worth Rs 42,78,768," the officials told news agency ANI.

Officials have stated that further investigation is currently underway in the case. On Tuesday, a significant seizure of gold weighing over 1,800 grams, with an estimated value of over Rs 1 crore, was made at Hyderabad Airport from three passengers.