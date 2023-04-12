Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Telangana: Days After Getting Cows from Minister Harish Rao, Family Now Seeks Help to Feed Them

Telangana: Days After Getting Cows from Minister Harish Rao, Family Now Seeks Help to Feed Them

The family has appealed to philanthropists for assistance in providing fodder for their cows

Advertisement

Reported By: Katta Lenin

News18

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 18:52 IST

Adilabad, India

The story initially garnered attention when Rao's intervention ensured the infant girl had access to much-needed milk. (Image: News18)
The story initially garnered attention when Rao's intervention ensured the infant girl had access to much-needed milk. (Image: News18)

A heartwarming tale took an unexpected turn in Telangana’s Adilabad district where a family, which received a cow from state finance minister T Harish Rao to provide milk for their infant, now faced new challenges in providing fodder for the animal. The story initially garnered attention when Rao’s intervention ensured the infant girl had access to much-needed milk.

Jangababu and Kodapa Parubai, a couple from Rajuguda, welcomed a baby girl in January this year. Tragically, Parubai passed away 10 days later. The responsibility of feeding the baby fell on her grandfather Bapu Rao and father Jangubabu. With no access to milk in their village, they had to travel 10 km daily to buy milk packets. Learning of their plight, Rao directed nearby healthcare staff to provide the family with milk and nutritious food.

To offer a long-term solution, the family was given a cow. However, this brought new challenges as the family now needs to provide fodder for the cows. They travel long distances and spend money they had saved to purchase oxen on fodder instead. Currently, they are borrowing money to feed the cows.

Advertisement

“We were struggling to feed our baby. With the blessings of the elders, we received cows. Now, we are struggling to feed cows. Even we could not get the grass due to summer and facing the problem of getting food supplements to it," Janga Babu told News18.

The family has appealed to philanthropists for assistance in providing fodder for their cows.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

first published: April 12, 2023, 18:52 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 18:52 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures