Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » Telangana Engineer Ends Life After Losing Rs 12 Lakh in Cyber Fraud

Telangana Engineer Ends Life After Losing Rs 12 Lakh in Cyber Fraud

The person, identified as Vaditya Arvind was a native of Bommareddygudem village in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district, Telangana.

Advertisement

Reported By: Ramana Kumar PV

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 19:43 IST

Telangana, India

In order to earn profit in huge amounts, Arvind invested an amount of Rs.12 lakh. (Rep Image)
In order to earn profit in huge amounts, Arvind invested an amount of Rs.12 lakh. (Rep Image)

A 30-year-old software engineer from Telangana ended his life after online fraudsters cheated him of an amount of Rs 12 lakh, which he kept to for his sister’s marriage.

The person, identified as Vaditya Arvind was a native of Bommareddygudem village in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district, Telangana.

He got married three months ago. He has been staying along with his parents and wife in Gollagudem Colony in Sangareddy.

He opened a link from Telegram messenger and completed some tasks successfully by working from home. He received a profit of Rs.50 from online fraudsters with an investment of Rs.200, where they send him Rs.250.

In order to earn profit in huge amounts, Arvind invested an amount of Rs.12 lakh. Though he completed the given tasks successfully, he didn’t receive any response from the online fraudsters.

Advertisement

The above said amount was brought in order to perform his sister’s marriage on May 5. He requested the cyber fraudsters to return his money through Telegram messenger. As there is no response from the fraudsters he took the extreme step in the house on Wednesday after writing a suicide note.

RELATED NEWS

The police personnel rushed to the spot and seized the mobile phone of the deceased and investigated the case.

Family members performed Arvind’s last rites at Bommareddygudem on Thursday.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: April 28, 2023, 19:22 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 19:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures