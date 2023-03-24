Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao swung into action and arranged a cow for a family, whose requests to provide some milk for their infant went unheard by authorities. This went viral as netizens appreciated the minister’s timely response in saving the child’s life.

The parents of the infant are Jangababu and Kodapa Parubai from Rajuguda, a remote village in Indravelli mandal of Adilabad district. Parubai gave birth to a girl at a primary health care centre in Indravelli in January.

The next day, the family brought her and the baby to their native village. But Parubai died after 10 days due to ill health and the responsibility of feeding the baby fell on her father Jangubabu and grandfather Bapu Rao.

The non-availability of milk packets in the village forced them to travel 10 km daily to purchase them. Hence, a month ago, they requested the officials at the Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) in Utnur to sanction a cow for them to feed the baby without any difficulty. They also submitted an application but the family said officials did not follow it up.

The issue was noted by the state finance minister and, on his instructions, the staff of a primary health centre nearby visited the baby and handed over milk packets and nutritious food packets to the family to feed her. They reviewed the baby’s health conditions and, as per her father’s wish, purchased a cow and handed it over as a permanent solution to their problem.

The family thanked the minister for providing a cow to them and said they will bring up the baby well and treat the cow as a gift.

