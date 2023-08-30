Telangana Man Dies Due to Heart Attack Hours After Sister Arrives to Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

The festival of Raksha Bandhan which celbrates the bond between a brother and sister turned into a tragedy for a family in Telangana when a man collapsed and passed away due to a heart attack just minutes before the beginning of the Rakhi ritual.

The incident took place in Dhulikatta village of Peddapalli district on Tuesday when Gowramma, the sister of deceased Kanakaiah Chowdhary, had come to his house to tie Rakhi. When Gowramma was about to tie the Rakhi to her brother, he suffered a cardiac attack and collapsed.

The family members were shocked and broke down into tears due to the unexpected tragedy.