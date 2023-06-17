Telangana Minister Sparks Row With 'Short Dress' Remark After Burqa-Clad Students Denied Entry in College

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali stoked controversy with his remarks on women’s clothes after burqa-clad students in Hyderabad alleged that the staff of the KV Ranga Reddy Degree College for Women had refused to allow them to appear for the exam on Friday. Reacting to the allegations, the minister said women should cover themselves as much as possible.

“Our policy is an absolutely secular policy. Everyone has the right to wear whatever they want. But, one should practice wearing dress according to Hindu or Islamic practices and not follow European culture. We should respect our dressing culture. Especially, women shouldn’t wear short dresses and they should cover themselves as much as possible. We will look into the issue and take action accordingly," Mahmood Ali said while talking to reporters in Azampura.

A few students arrived at the gates of Ranga Reddy Women’s Degree College wearing to appear in an exam on Friday morning when they were allegedly asked to remove the burqa by the staff before entering the examination hall. The students alleged that they were barred from the exam hall for almost half an hour.

Eventually, they had to remove the burqa to be able to appear in the exam.

“The college authorities have instructed us to not wear a burqa from tomorrow. But, this is against the examination rules. Our parents have complained regarding the issue to Home Minister Mahmood Ali. He said that not allowing female students with burqa into the centre is not right," a student was quoted as saying by India Today.