Telangana Rains: Eight Persons Swept Away in Flood Waters, Bodies Found

Telangana Rains: Eight Persons Swept Away in Flood Waters, Bodies Found

Twelve members of a remote village in the district were swept away in flood water when they were moving towards a safer place on Thursday, but four of them saved themselves, police said

Last Updated: July 28, 2023, 20:37 IST

The bodies of the eight persons who went missing were found today. (Representative Image-Shutterstock)
Eight persons were swept away in the flood waters of a rivulet in Mulugu district of Telangana following heavy rains, and their bodies have been found, police said on Friday.

Twelve members of a remote village in the district were swept away in flood water when they were moving towards a safer place on Thursday, but four of them saved themselves, police said.

The bodies of the eight persons who went missing were found today.

    • Telangana has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links.

    Eight persons have died in various rain-related incidents since July 22, official sources had said on Thursday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 28, 2023, 20:37 IST
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 20:37 IST
