Telangana SSC Paper Leak Case: BJP President Sanjay Kumar Released from Jail After Securing Bail

The principal judicial magistrate court granted bail to Sanjay Kumar on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 13:00 IST

Hyderabad, India

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was picked up by a team of police from his residence. (File photo/News18)

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was arrested in a case related to class X exam paper leak was release from jail after a court in Hanumakonda granted him bail on Thursday night.

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was named as the prime accused in the case relating to the alleged circulation of Class 10 (SSC) Hindi examination question paper in groups of an instant messaging app.

He was arrested by the Warangal Police on April 5 on charges of criminal conspiracy and malpractices, among others.

Speaking to reporters after being released from jail, Kumar demanded that the state government inquire into the SSC paper leak case with a sitting judge and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son and minister KT Rama Rao should be expelled from the cabinet.

RELATED NEWS

“The state government should announce an ex-gratia of Rs one lakh to each student who suffered due to question paper leak. These three demands should be met," he said.

He alleged that 30 lakh candidates who appeared for service commission exam suffered due to paper leak and hence KT Rama Rao should be dropped from the cabinet.

“Your (KCR) family is liquor and leaker family," he alleged and charged that the state government was trying to divert the issue of Telangana State Public Service Commission paper leak case.

He dared the Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath to swear on his cap which has the Indian emblem (three lions) that whatever the official said was true.

He claimed that the police commissioner did not know the difference between paper leak and malpractice.

The BJP leader asked in what way he was related to the case when somebody forwarded the leaked question paper to his mobile phone. He found fault with the police for not issuing a notice before the arrest.

Kumar said his party would intensify the agitation against the TSPSC paper leak issue.

The MP and three others arrested in the case were on April 5 remanded in judicial custody till April 19 by a court in Hanamkonda and they were lodged in a jail in Karimnagar.

A minor boy, who had allegedly taken photos of the paper from the exam centre in Hanamkonda after being told to do so by two accused, was also apprehended.

Sanjay Kumar had filed a bail application which the court accepted Thursday night after hearing the arguments and counter-arguments.

The principal judicial magistrate court granted bail to Sanjay Kumar on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties.

last updated: April 07, 2023, 13:00 IST
