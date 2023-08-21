Telangana Student Gets Rs 20 Lakh Scholarship Under Govt Scheme To Study In US

The Telangana government extends support to students from the economically weaker section of society under its Ambedkar Overseas Scholarship Programme. The scheme helps underprivileged students pursue higher education overseas. Most recently, a student from the Tadur Mandal in Nagar Kurnool district of Telangana became the beneficiary of the scheme.

The state government has provided financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to Sri Vaishnavi through the overseas scholarship scheme. Incumbent MLA from Nagar Kurnool constituency Marri Janardhan Reddy handed all the formal documents to the student’s parents and said that it gave him great joy to fulfil the dream of a girl.

Shri Vaishnavi, the daughter of G. Bachal Goud, has received a chance to study at the prestigious Wichita State University in Kansa, USA. She will be pursuing a data science course from the prestigious university.

Students with a graduate or postgraduate degree who wish to continue their education at an institution located in a nation other than India may apply for the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scholarship. The benefits of this programme are only available to permanent residents of Telangana state.