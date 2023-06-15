Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Telangana: Teen Nurse Found Dead in Water Tank Killed by Brother-in-Law for Refusing Physical Relation

Police said on Wednesday that her brother-in-law, Anil, wanted to develop intimate relations with the victim and had plans to marry her. However, she had rejected his proposal

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 11:15 IST

Hyderabad, India

Police said that the girl's brother-in-law wanted to have a physical relationship with her. (File representative image)

The 19-year old girl from Telangana’s Vikarabad district, whose body was found in a water tank, was killed by her brother-in-law after she refused to have a physical relationship with him, police said.

The body of the 19-year-old girl was found in a water tank in Kadlapur village of Vikarabad with horrific wounds on Sunday, June 11. The teen’s eyes were reportedly stabbed with a screwdriver and her throat was also slit with a blade.

Vikarabad Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy said on Wednesday that her brother-in-law, Anil, wanted to develop intimate relations with the victim and had plans to marry her. However, she had rejected his proposal.

The police investigations revealed that Anil developed a grudge as the girl was regularly chatting with a youth on her mobile phone, an IANS report mentioned. At Anil’s behest, the girl’s father and brother had also admonished her. Anil had earlier also attacked her a few times.

On the night of June 10, Anil beat her up and upset over this, she left the house. Police found during the investigation that Anil followed her and picked up an argument. In an inebriated state, Anil attacked her with a beer bottle and then killed her by drowning her in a water tank, police said.

The girl used to work as a nurse in a private hospital in Vikarabad. A sharp object had pierced through her eyes while there were injury marks on her head and limbs.

Girl’s father Jangaiah and Anil, who had beaten her, were questioned. The police also analysed her call data but nothing suspicious was found.

The girl’s father and brother-in-law had told police that she left the house after they pulled her up for not cooking food. They also claimed that she attempted suicide at home, but they stopped her.

However, the police probed the case from all angles and cracked it by questioning Anil, who had emerged as a suspect.

    • The SP said the autopsy report shows that the victim was not sexually assaulted. He said the case will be tried in fast-track court to ensure that the guilty is punished at the earliest.

    (with IANS inputs)

    first published: June 15, 2023, 11:15 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 11:15 IST
