Telangana Vedic Scholars Propose Spiritual Interventions To Counter Intense Summer Heat

The intense summer season is having a profound impact on the Telugu states, where the temperature in Telangana has exceeded 45 degrees Celsius and even reached 50 degrees Celsius in Andhra Pradesh.

In this context, Vedic scholars are attributing the unprecedented heat waves across the Telugu states to various astrological factors.

Inavolu Anantha Mallaiah Sharma, the head priest of the Swayambhu Sri Swetharkamoola Ganapathi Temple located in Vishnupuri Colony, Kazipet, Telangana, explained that the Sun’s transition from Vrischika rashi to Vrishabha Rashi, and its current position in the Krittika star, has exacerbated the summer heat.

This intense heat, he says, has adverse effects on all forms of life, including humans, animals, and birds, causing hunger and thirst.

To mitigate the summer’s harshness, temple priests have conducted special pujas for the resident deity, including a sacred bathing ceremony using water from seven rivers and fluid from 108 coconuts.

The priest advises extreme caution over the next 12 days, predicting rising temperatures and irregular sunlight.

He specifically warns individuals whose names begin with certain Telugu alphabets – అ(a), ఈ(e), ఉ(v, u), ఏ(y, a), ఓ(o), వా(v), వు(v,u), వే(v), వో(v, o) – to be especially mindful of the high temperatures.

Sharma suggests reciting the ఓం జూమ్ స్వాహా (Aum Zoom Swaha) mantra 108 times daily for the next 12 days as a protective measure against the summer heat.