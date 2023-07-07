Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Telangana Village Head Burns Son-in-Law's House in Outrage Over Daughter's Love Marriage

Telangana Village Head Burns Son-in-Law's House in Outrage Over Daughter's Love Marriage

The two fell in love during their college days and despite her father's disapproval, Kavya Sri eloped with Ranjith and married him

Advertisement

Reported By: Santhosh Kumar Kota

Local18

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 00:14 IST

Telangana, India

The house that was burnt in Telangana. (News18)
The house that was burnt in Telangana. (News18)

In a shocking turn of events, a village sarpanch in Telangana has set ablaze his son-in-law’s house in retaliation against his daughter’s love marriage. This incident occurred in Itikalapalli, a village located in the Narsampet mandal of Warangal district.

Sources revealed that Mandala Ravinder, the sarpanch of Itikalapalli, strongly disapproved of his daughter, Kavya Sri’s relationship with Jalagam Ranjith, a fellow villager. The two fell in love during their college days and despite her father’s disapproval, Kavya Sri eloped with Ranjith and married him.

Following their marriage, the couple sent a video message to their families. In the message, Kavya Sri emphasized her love for Ranjit and asked for her family’s understanding and forgiveness for defying their wishes.

Advertisement

She also implored her family to let her live happily with her husband, warning them that any attempts to separate them might drive her and Ranjit to suicide.

Enraged by his daughter’s actions, the sarpanch reacted by setting fire to the houses of Ranjit and his friends who aided in their union.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Following the victims’ complaint, the police have registered a case and deployed officers to maintain order as the incident has created a tense situation in the village.

    According to a local resident, “Masked intruders rode in on five motorcycles at midnight, vandalized the house, and stole Rs. 50,000 in cash and several gold ornaments before setting it on fire. Everything, including the cotton produce, was reduced to ashes. Unfortunately, as the culprits wore masks, we could not identify them."

    Follow us on

    first published: July 07, 2023, 00:14 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 00:14 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App