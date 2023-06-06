Telangana: Young 3D Artist Gets Invitation to Represent India at US Art Festival in August

SSR Krishna, a 3D artist hailing from the Manthani town in Telangana, has been invited to attend the renowned annual street art festival in downtown Minneapolis in the USA. Scheduled to take place on August 12-13, the event will see Krishna representing India as the sole artist competing against others from around the world.

Expressing his delight at international recognition, Krishna attributed his invitation to the numerous art enthusiasts he has trained worldwide through online platforms.

His artistic journey has not been without challenges as he persevered through failures before achieving success.

As an assistant professor at JNTU college and a holder of a Master’s Degree in 3D painting, Krishna has already received invitations to showcase his work in Greece and is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to collaborate with international artists at the upcoming US event.

Highlighting the growing popularity of 3D art in India, Krishna acknowledged the increasing support from business owners, both small traders and corporate entities, who are utilising this art form to promote their ventures.

He proudly mentioned that he authored the first-ever book on 3D art in India, available for purchase on various online shopping apps.