Telangana's One-of-a-Kind Underwater Tunnel Aquarium Exhibition: A Visual Treat of 500 Fish Species

Telangana's One-of-a-Kind Underwater Tunnel Aquarium Exhibition: A Visual Treat of 500 Fish Species

The team invested approximately Rs 4 crore to establish the exhibition, aiming to provide a unique visual experience for the people of Telangana during the summer season when many children are on vacation

Reported By: Srinivas Poonam

News18

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 20:46 IST

Karimnagar, India

The exhibition is open to the public daily from 3 pm to 10 pm with an entry fee of just Rs 100.
The exhibition is open to the public daily from 3 pm to 10 pm with an entry fee of just Rs 100. Image: News18

The groundbreaking Underwater Tunnel Aquarium Exhibition in Karimnagar, Telangana, has become a must-see attraction this summer, drawing visitors and tourists of all ages eager to catch a glimpse of various types of fish from around the world.

News18 spoke with organizers Raja Reddy, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Ali, and Mohammad Sami, who revealed that the exhibition features a diverse collection of 500 fish species, ranging from piranhas to rare fish found in the Amazon River. According to the organizers, the fish, which inhabit both rivers and oceans, cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 6 lakhs, with some even priced at Rs 10 lakhs. The team invested approximately Rs 4 crore to establish the exhibition, aiming to provide a unique visual experience for the people of Telangana during the summer season when many children are on vacation.

Image: News18

Image: News18

The exhibition is open to the public daily from 3 pm to 10 pm with an entry fee of just Rs 100. In addition to the Underwater Tunnel Aquarium Exhibition, the organizers have provided over 100 stalls for visitors, along with exciting entertainment options such as a Giant Wheel, Break Downs, Columbus, Tsunami, Snow World, Dragon Train, and 20 thrilling rides.

The same venue previously hosted a Robotic Animals Exhibition, where remote-controlled animals captivated visitors, especially children, with their lifelike sounds and movements. The organizers of the Underwater Tunnel Aquarium Exhibition are anticipating a similarly enthusiastic response in the coming days.

April 17, 2023
last updated: April 17, 2023, 20:46 IST
