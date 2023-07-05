Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Telugu Girl's Selection In National Women's Cricket Team Ignites Hope In Rural India

Telugu Girl's Selection In National Women's Cricket Team Ignites Hope In Rural India

Anusha Bareddy from Andhra Pradesh gets a call-up for the Bangladesh series which is slated to take place from this month's 9th to the 22nd.

Curated By: News Desk

Local18

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 18:20 IST

Hyderabad, India

This acts as a major boost for aspiring cricketers from rural India.
This acts as a major boost for aspiring cricketers from rural India.

Hailing from a humble farming background, Anusha Bareddy of Bandlapalli, Andhra Pradesh, has come a long way. From struggling as a farm labourer to help her family financially to overcoming great odds to live the life of her dreams, she has proved nothing is achievable. Today, with her determination and talent, she has earned a coveted spot in the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

Recognised as a standout left-arm spinner and batter in international cricket, she has proven her worth. In the upcoming series against Bangladesh, which is slated to take place from this month’s 9th to the 22nd, she will proudly represent Team India. Her inspiring journey stands as a testament to the power of commitment, tenacity, and the ability to overcome challenges.

Anusha began her sports journey by participating in rural-level cricket competitions organized by Rural Development Trust in Anantapur City. Now, she has successfully earned a reputation at the prestigious RDT Academy in Anantapuram in 2014. Her constant efforts paid off as she secured a place in Team India, which helped her to reach new heights in her career.

Having previously participated in the under-19 tournament held in Hong Kong, Anusha grabbed the chance to hit the headlines for playing sports on an international level. Her inspiring trajectory in sports serves as a testament to her resolution and commitment to excel in the field of cricket.

    • Anusha, daughter of B. Lakshmidevi and Mallireddy marked a significant milestone in her journey. Her selection in the Indian women’s cricket team comes at a remarkable moment as the squad was recently announced for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

    Notably, young spinner Shreyanka Patil missed out on an opportunity, while pacer Renuka Singh sustained an injury, and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh was sidelined for the limited overs series comprising T20Is and one-dayers. As Anusha achieved this remarkable feat, the RDT cricket coach and other team members extended their heartfelt congratulations for her selection at the national level.

    first published: July 05, 2023, 18:20 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 18:20 IST
