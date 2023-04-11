Tendulkars, Bachchans Get Nod to Expand Homes Along Mumbai Coast After 2019 CRZ Dilution

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will now be able to expand their respective bungalows in Mumbai after the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) approved applications by house owners in the city.

After the dilution of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations in 2019, house owners and prominent personalities living near the Mumbai coast benefitted. Thereafter, they moved applications seeking permission for the expansion of their properties.

Upon the dilution of regulations in 2019, the no development zone (NDZ) along the sea coast has been reduced to 50 metres from 200 metres as before. Besides, the CRZ along the rivers is also down to 50 metres from 100 metres.

The Tendulkars’ residence falls under CRZ II and is located at Perry Cross Road, close to the Carter Road shoreline in Bandra. Besides, the Bachchans had sought permission for the expansion of their home Kapol Society in Juhu’s Vile Parle in Mumbai.

According to a Times Now report, Tendulkar had sought permission as he is planning to develop the partial fourth floor of his residence, which is currently only the ground floor and three and a half floors above it. Before the 2019 dilution, this was not permitted as per the floor space index (FSI) norms, the news report further stated.

The 2019 MCZMA notification diluting the CRZ regulations was challenged before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and the body has sought responses from the union ministry of environment forests and climate change (MoEF&CC), upon hearing the petitions.

“Addition/alteration in the existing bungalow with part 4th and full 5th floor is permitted subject to existing FSI norms and other regulations as on date of publication of CRZ Notification, 2019," the authority said in its recent order.

The residence that belongs to the Bachchans has a basement, ground and two upper floors. The application was moved to the MCZMA by actor Jaya Bachan seeking permission to build the entire second floor for residential use, along with an additional floor.

Builder Kailash Agarwal’s proposal seeking a nod to expand his Worli Seaface luxury residential building was also cleared by MCZMA. His residence is called Nishika Terraces.

