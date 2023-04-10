Home » India » Tension in Haryana's Sonipat After Armed Men Vandalise Mosque

Tension in Haryana's Sonipat After Armed Men Vandalise Mosque

The cause of the provocation is not clear. But the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against 19 people

At least nine people got injured in the attack (Representative Image/ IANS)
Tension prevailed in Haryana’s Sonipat after a group of 15-20 armed men vandalised a mosque and attacked people offering namaz inside the premises.

At least nine people got injured in the attack.

The incident occurred in Sandal Kalan village in Sonipat district on Sunday night.

Photos of the armed men attacking people have been circulating after the incident. The attackers were seen holding bamboo sticks in their hands and roaming freely.

The cause of the provocation is not clear. But the police have registered a first information report (FIR) against 19 people.

As per the police, the injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Sonipat.

Further details were awaited

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

