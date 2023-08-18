Terminating Pregnancy Arising Out of Consensual Sex: Doctors Need Not Disclose Minor's Name, Says HC

The Madras High Court has said it is not necessary for a doctor to disclose the name of a minor approaching them for termination of pregnancy arising out of consensual sexual activity.

A Special Bench of Justices N Anand Venkatesh and Sunder Mohan constituted for dealing with POCSO cases gave the order recently, while highlighting a Supreme Court directive on the matter earlier.

Recalling the apex court order, the bench said the SC had noted that when a minor approaches a registered medical practitioner (RMP) for termination of pregnancy arising out of consensual sexual activity, an RMP is obliged under Section 19(1) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to provide information pertaining to the offence committed to the authorities concerned.

The SC had said an adolescent and her guardian may be wary of the mandatory reporting requirement as they may not want to entangle themselves with the legal process.