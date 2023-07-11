Trends :PM Modi France VisitWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Terror Case: NIA Raids Multiple Locations in South Kashmir

The agency conducted raids at multiple locations in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 11:32 IST

Srinagar, India

NIA raid in Kashmir. (File: PTI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir on Tuesday in a terror related case, officials said.

The agency sleuths conducted raids at multiple locations in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian, they said.

    • They said the raids were a part of an investigation by the central agency in a terror related case.

    Further details were awaited.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

