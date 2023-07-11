Terror Case: NIA Raids Multiple Locations in South Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir on Tuesday in a terror related case, officials said.
The agency sleuths conducted raids at multiple locations in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian, they said.
top videos
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks
They said the raids were a part of an investigation by the central agency in a terror related case.
Further details were awaited.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: July 11, 2023, 11:32 IST
last updated: July 11, 2023, 11:32 IST