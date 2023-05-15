Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Terror Cases: SIA Conducts Raids in Jammu, Poonch

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in Bhatindi and Vidhata Nagar in Jammu city and Mendhar border belt of Poonch district

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 18:51 IST

Jammu, India

The searches were part of an ongoing probe.(Image: Reuters/File)
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations in the Jammu region in connection with terror cases, officials said.

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in Bhatindi and Vidhata Nagar in Jammu city and Mendhar border belt of Poonch district, they said.

The searches, which were aided by police, were part of an ongoing probe into cases of supporting terror activities, the officials said.

first published: May 15, 2023, 18:51 IST
last updated: May 15, 2023, 18:51 IST
