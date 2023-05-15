Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Terror Funding Case: NIA Raids 6 Locations in Jammu and Kashmir

Terror Funding Case: NIA Raids 6 Locations in Jammu and Kashmir

"Pakistan-based terror outfits were helping the Kashmir-based agents who were provoking youths to indulge in terror activities. We are raiding them," the source said

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:44 IST

New Delhi, India

The NIA teams were accompanied by CISF personnel and local police (File photo/News18)
The NIA teams were accompanied by CISF personnel and local police (File photo/News18)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Monday conducting raids at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, sources told IANS.

The NIA teams were accompanied by CISF personnel and local police.

“This is a terror funding case.

“Pakistan-based terror outfits were helping the Kashmir-based agents who were provoking youths to indulge in terror activities. We are raiding them," the source said.

As of now, the NIA has not made an official statement on the matter.

Further details are awaited.

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: May 15, 2023, 09:44 IST
last updated: May 15, 2023, 09:44 IST
Read More