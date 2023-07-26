Terror Module Busted: PhD Scholar Among 3 Arrested in Kashmir for Brainwashing Youths

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested a PhD. scholar for allegedly motivating youth to join terrorism ranks. The arrest was made on the basis of an input about a man by the code name Dr Sabeel.

Police also arrested two alleged overground workers (OGWs) of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Muhammad on his disclosure in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

SSP Kulgam Sahil Sangral told the media that based on the input, they had been in search of a person with the code name Dr Sabeel. “We received information that was that he was motivating, funding, and providing logistic support to the youth of District Kulgam and adjoining areas to join terror ranks," Sahil said. “Special police teams were constituted to search for the suspect and take legal action afterwards," he added.

After systemic efforts, a vehicle (JK18B-4852) was zeroed in. The credentials of the vehicle were sought and it came to the fore that this vehicle was being used by one Dr Rubani Bashir, SSP Sahil further said.

Dr Rubani was arrested at a police checkpoint established at Ashmuji. “When he was put to sustained questioning, Dr Rubani disclosed his code name as Dr Sabeel," police said.

Dr Rubani is a PhD scholar from the Central University of Kashmir and has also applied for a job as an assistant professor there, he told the police.

Police claimed that Dr Rubani had been associated with the banned Jamat-e-Islami from his student days. He was also a member of the student wing of Islamic Jamat ul Tulbha (IJT) for 14 years and later on, became a full-fledged member of JEI.

“The basic modus operandi of Dr Sabeel was to work for the terrorists’ organization of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Jaish behind the curtain. He used to identify the youngsters, motivated them, funded them and then made them ready to join terror organizations," a statement released by the police said.