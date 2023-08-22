Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitPragyan RoverISROHimachal Pradesh Rains
'Terrorist in Mumbai...': 'Jealous' Man Tries to Frame Friend in False Case, Calls Pune Police from US

The caller earlier assumed that Harsh lived in Pune, which is why he made the call to Pune Police. He had called from a US number and cops are now trying to trace the location of the caller

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 20:44 IST

During the investigation, Mumbai Police found that Harsh lives in the UK. (File representative pic: PTI)
A man allegedly made a phone call to Pune Police on Monday night, saying a person named Harsh Jhaveri is a terrorist.

The police said the caller also shared the contact number of Harsh Jhaveri. The matter was later transferred to Mumbai Police’s crime branch because the office where Harsh would work was located at Worli.

    • The caller earlier assumed that Harsh lived in Pune, which is why he made the call to Pune Police. He had called from a US number and cops are now trying to trace the location of the caller.

    During the investigation, Mumbai Police found that Harsh lives in the UK. The policemen spoke to Harsh and found out that he is a former IIT-Bombay student and that he and the caller were in the same school in Gujarat. Harsh mentioned that the caller used to be jealous of him because he was better at studies, police said.

    first published: August 22, 2023, 20:42 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 20:44 IST
