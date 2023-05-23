Tesla Cybertruck Drifting Images in Snow During Testing Phase Emerge, Launch Soon

The giant EV manufacturer Tesla has been working on a cyber truck for quite a long time. Ever since the e-pick truck failed a bulletproof test by the company’s founder Elon Musk, it gained a lot of criticism from customers. Now, it seems the company has reached a level of satisfaction as it shared a photo of the futuristic pick electric pick-up truck during a testing phase in the snow. However, the confirmed official launch date is still not known yet.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has also listed its futuristic pickup truck on its official website, allowing interested customers from the United States to pre-book the vehicle by paying a token amount of 100 dollars.

Tesla Cybertruck Testing in Snow

Tesla Motors shared the testing image of Cybertruck on its official social media handles. In the photos, it can be seen that the company testing the Cybertruck in extremely low temperatures, making sure that it is reliable for snowy roads or not. The company also captioned the photos, where it wrote that Cybertruck winter testing.

The recent update about the vehicle from car makers is enough to suggest that the e-pickup truck is all set to woo overseas customers soon.

Tesla Cybertruck Range and Specs

The company claims that the powerful, low center of gravity vehicle will provide extraordinary traction control and torque—enabling acceleration from 0-60 KMPH in as little as 2.9 seconds and has up to 500 miles of range on full top-up.

The Cybertruck will be available in three trim levels, with the entry-level single-motor type featuring RWD and a range of around 402 km. The mid-range model will include a dual-motor arrangement as well as an AWD system, with a total range of roughly 483 km. The highest version has three electric motors, an all-wheel drive, and a driving range of 805 km!