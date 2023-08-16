Thane: Case Against 4 Teenage Boys Over Attempt to Kill Student After Quarrel

Police have registered a case against four teenage boys for allegedly attempting to kill a 16-year-old student after a quarrel with him in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, in the age group of 16 to 17 years, had a tiff with the victim sometime back, the official from Bhoiwada police station said.

On Monday, they caught hold of the victim under a tree at Roshan Baugh in Bhiwandi area and allegedly beat him up severely. One of the accused also attacked on his neck with a knife, injuring the victim, as per the FIR.

The victim has been hospitalised, the police said.