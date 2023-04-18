Trends :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Thane: Fire Breaks Out in Orion Business Park, Cine Wonder Mall

Thane: Fire Breaks Out in Orion Business Park, Cine Wonder Mall

Several fire tenders are present at the spot along with police, disaster management and fire brigade officers.

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 23:01 IST

Thane, India

Visuals from the spot (Photo: ANI)
Visuals from the spot (Photo: ANI)

A massive fire broke out in buildings of Orion Business Park and adjacent Cine Wonder Mall in Kapurbawadi, Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Tuesday.

Several fire tenders are present at the spot along with police, disaster management and fire brigade officers.

There were no reports so far of anyone getting injured as efforts to douse the fire at Orion business park are on, he said.

The ground-plus-five stories building, located next to Cine Wonder Mall, houses more than 60 shops and offices.

Advertisement

The fire started around 8.30 pm and spread to the adjoining mall, said chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.

RELATED NEWS

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 22:40 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 23:01 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Photoshoot In Black Cutout Dress, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures