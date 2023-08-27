Thane Police Arrest 4 Persons for Killing 2 Men and Dumping Bodies at Kasara Ghat

Police have arrested four persons from Shirdi in connection with the case of murder of two men whose bodies were found in June at Kasara Ghat in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The four accused, arrested on August 24, told the police that the two deceased were allegedly harassing on social media a woman, whom the accused knew, and hence they killed them, a senior official from the local crime branch said.

On June 19, the bodies of two men were found in different locations at the Kasara Ghat. The police then registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence against unidentified persons.