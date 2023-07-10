Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Thane Street Food Seller Abducted, Held Captive for Failure to Repay Loan; Case Registered Against 4 Persons

The victim, a panipuri seller took a loan of Rs one lakh from a person about one and a half years ago, said a police official

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 13:14 IST

Thane, India

A case was registered on Sunday against the four accused who kidnapped the pani-puri seller. (Representative Image/iStock)
A 33-year-old street food vendor was allegedly abducted by four persons and held captive at a house in Maharashtra’s Thane district after he failed to repay a loan he had taken from one of the accused, police said on Monday.

The victim, who used to sell ’pani puri’ (a spicy snack) at a stall in Kalyan town, had taken a loan of Rs one lakh at five per cent interest from a person about one-and-a-half years back, an official from MFC police station in Kalyan said.

However, the lender later increased the interest to 10 per cent. The victim had made a payment of Rs 20,000 to him, but could not repay the remaining sum due to some problems, the official said.

On July 7, three persons arrived at the victim’s stall. They allegedly abducted him and took him on a motorbike to the money lender’s place, the police said.

The money lender and other persons allegedly beat up the victim. They also asked the victim to handover his flat in Badlapur to them and also repay the money, or else he would not be released, the official said.

The victim was allegedly held captive at the money lender’s house during the night and beaten up by the lender and three others. He released on July 8 morning, after which he approached the police and lodged a complaint, the official said.

    • A case was registered on Sunday against the four accused under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 364(a) (kidnapping), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act, the police said.

    A probe was on into the case, they said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 10, 2023, 13:14 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 13:14 IST
