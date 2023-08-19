'Thanks India For its G20 Presidency': WHO Chief Lauds Ayushman Bharat Scheme

World Health Organisation Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised India for its Ayushman Bharat Scheme and advanced health coverage at the inaugural address of G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

The WHO Chief began by expressing his gratitude towards India’s hospitality and visionary leadership as the host of the G20 Summit.

“I commend India for their steps in advancing Universal Health Coverage and the Ayushman Bharat scheme which is the world’s largest health assurance initiative," said Dr Tedros.

Remembering his visit to a Health and Wellness Centre in Gandhinagar, Dr Tedros said he “was impressed by the primary healthcare services being provided to 1000 households" by the centre.

Praising the provision of remote healthcare facilities in Gujarat and thanked India for its G20 Presidency for the Global Digital Health Initiative scheduled to be launched on Sunday.

He commended the e-medicine services, adding, “I also thank India G20 Presidency for taking leadership in the Global Digital Health Initiative which will be launched tomorrow".

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that over 70 delegates from various countries are part of the G20 Health Ministers’ meeting and side event in Gandhinagar.

The G20 Health Ministers’ meeting will conclude on August 19.

“We are showing India’s Health model to the people and they are appreciating it. The Modi government has seen the health sector with a holistic approach," said Mandaviya.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022. and at present is a part of the G20 Troika including Indonesia and Brazil. For the first time, the Troika is comprised of three developing and emerging economies.