‘Thanks to PM, CM Yogi for the Honour, but…’: Gita Press’ Trustee to News18 on Gandhi Peace Prize, Row

Amid the controversy over 2021 Gandhi Peace Prize being awarded to Uttar Pradesh-based Gita Press, the publication’s trustee, in an exclusive interview with News18, said he accepted the honour and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for it, but can’t accept the prize money.

Gita Press’ trustee Krishna Kumar Khemka told News18, “Even if you add two more zeroes to Rs 1 crore (prize money), we will not accept the amount. (Though) The development of the organisation continues."

Khemka told News18 that the Gorakhpur-based publication is following the tradition of the last 100 years. “As per the norms established by our great men, we should not accept any kind of economic help," Khemka said.

The award to Gita Press has caused a backlash, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh saying giving the Gandhi Peace Prize to the publication is akin to honouring VD Savarkar and Nathuram Godse.

Reacting to Ramesh’s statement, Khemka said Gita Press has kept itself away from controversies, and has nothing to do with politics. “While traversing the path of spiritualism, we wish to make the followers of Sanatan walk the path of Dharma. We are not concerned with what somebody is saying. We are not interested in getting into a verbal duel with such persons," Khemka added.

‘Spread of Spiritualism’

Khemka said with the aim of spreading spiritualism, and “attaining the love of the Supreme Being for the people", Gita Press is publishing and translating material in 15 languages, including Urdu.

When asked why these books are being translated into Urdu, Khemka said the Press believes that ‘Shrimad Bhagwat’ does not belong to a particular community, but it is for the welfare of the people. “This is a unique treatise. We have tried to get it translated in as many languages as possible. We are trying to write this text in different languages of the world," he added.

100 Years of Gita Press

Khemka said the government is honouring those who have contributed in building the society. Gita Press is also organising several programmes for its 100th anniversary in which CM Yogi Adityanath, the Governor and President have already attended one such event. And PM Modi will also be invited to visit Gorakhpur for the occasion.