Naked Truth: 19 Years Ago, These 12 Women Stripped for Justice. As Manipur Burns, They Return to Fight

It was July 2004 when the Thangjam Manorama case shook Manipur and the country as security forces were accused of raping and killing the 32-year-old in the state.

As demonstrations broke out across Manipur, 12 women decided to march naked against security personnel in a novel protest that not only grabbed international headlines but also became one of the most stark reminders of women bearing the brunt of conflict.

Nineteen years later, Manipur is once again in the throes of violence. As India watched in horror the viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked and raped, the women protesters of 2004 said they were shocked by the brutality.

Gyaneswari was 54 years old when she protested against the forces. Now in her 70s, she terms the current situation in Manipur a war. “I am shocked to see the video. Our protest that time was for the protection of women. Today, I feel shocked and sad. Strong punishment should be given to the perpetrators."

Advertisement

Ramani, 95, had spearheaded the movement to seek justice for Manorama and admits that women on both sides of the conflict are being targeted. “19 years ago, we stood for women’s rights. We feel shocked. We would request the government to look into all women-related complaints."

Though the women are unable to take to the streets anymore due to their age, they vociferously condemned the video and attacks on women.