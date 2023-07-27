Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsPM ModiAnju
Home » India » Naked Truth: 19 Years Ago, These 12 Women Stripped for Justice. As Manipur Burns, They Return to Fight

Naked Truth: 19 Years Ago, These 12 Women Stripped for Justice. As Manipur Burns, They Return to Fight

As demonstrations broke out across Manipur in 2004 over the rape and murder of a 32-year-old, 12 women decided to march naked against security personnel in a novel protest that not only grabbed international headlines but also became one of the most stark reminders of women bearing the brunt of conflict

Advertisement

Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Apoorva Misra

CNN-News18

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 15:25 IST

Manipur, India

The women said though they were too old to take to the streets, they would continue raising their voice against injustice. (News18)
The women said though they were too old to take to the streets, they would continue raising their voice against injustice. (News18)

It was July 2004 when the Thangjam Manorama case shook Manipur and the country as security forces were accused of raping and killing the 32-year-old in the state.

As demonstrations broke out across Manipur, 12 women decided to march naked against security personnel in a novel protest that not only grabbed international headlines but also became one of the most stark reminders of women bearing the brunt of conflict.

Nineteen years later, Manipur is once again in the throes of violence. As India watched in horror the viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked and raped, the women protesters of 2004 said they were shocked by the brutality.

Gyaneswari was 54 years old when she protested against the forces. Now in her 70s, she terms the current situation in Manipur a war. “I am shocked to see the video. Our protest that time was for the protection of women. Today, I feel shocked and sad. Strong punishment should be given to the perpetrators."

Advertisement

Ramani, 95, had spearheaded the movement to seek justice for Manorama and admits that women on both sides of the conflict are being targeted. “19 years ago, we stood for women’s rights. We feel shocked. We would request the government to look into all women-related complaints."

Though the women are unable to take to the streets anymore due to their age, they vociferously condemned the video and attacks on women.

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Run At Box Office Will Be A Test For Ranveer Singh & His Stardom

    • “We feel bad. Strict punishment will surely teach them a lesson. We fought then and will fight now too. It does not matter whether the women are Kukis or not. The government must step in," 72-year-old Nangbi told News18.

    For these 12 women, all of whom belong to Meitei community, gender remains the biggest factor that unites them. As they requested mobs to stop targeting women, the 12 original protesters of Manipur hope to keep the fight alive for their sisters.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Kamalika SenguptaKamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist ...Read More

    first published: July 27, 2023, 14:15 IST
    last updated: July 27, 2023, 15:25 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App