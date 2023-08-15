New Modi Mantra: Reform, Perform & Transform | Drone Training for Women, Praise for CJI in PM’s Speech

More reforms, focus on women-centric schemes, an interest waiver for housing loans for the poor, a benefit plan for the skilled and unskilled labour class, primarily the Other Backward Class (OBC), praise for the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and a pat on the back for the bureaucracy — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10th Independence Day speech, the last before the 2024 general elections, on Tuesday mentioned several policies and schemes.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort, the PM, like every year, set a slogan for his government: ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’. He also pointed out that demography, democracy and diversity are the “triveni" and India’s key strengths.

Modi had spoken about panch pran (five resolves) last year.

SCHEMES FOR WOMEN SELF-HELP GROUPS

In a strong pitch for women empowerment, the PM mentioned the new policies the government is working on to make women more self-reliant. Modi spoke about an agri-tech scheme for women self-help groups (SHG), under which the government will train women to operate, drive and repair drones in the agricultural sector. For this, Rs 13,000-15,000 crore has already been announced.

“Indian women are leading the development trajectory. They are in all sectors, be it scientists or lakhpati didis, women in India are creating a new history of development," PM Modi said, as he highlighted the presence of Indian women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

PRAISE FOR CJI

Modi praised the decision of the Supreme Court to prioritise the mother tongue (of the petitioners or the stakeholders) while publishing the operative part of an order. CJI D Y Chandrachud, who was among the dignitaries present, acknowledged Modi’s praise with folded hands.

Modi also spoke for the bureaucracy, saying that the reforms and developments would not have been possible without the active support and cooperation of the bureaucrats and officers, who implement the schemes, projects and reforms on ground.

TIER 2, 3 CITIES

PM Modi also mentioned how tier-2 and tier-3 towns are rising. The mention of Self-Help Groups and neo-middle class is reflective of his message that includes governance plans for small cities and towns that were previously ignored.

VISHWAKARMA YOJANA