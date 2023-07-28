There Was 'Love Jihad' in Mahabharata, Says Bhupen Borah; He'll Be Arrested If FIR Is Filed, Warns CM Himanta

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah on Thursday compared the Krishna-Rukmini and Dhritarashtra-Gandhari marriages in the Mahabharata to “love jihad". Reacting to this, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Congress will someday have no hiding space other than masjids and madrassas after such statements on Hindu gods. Several religious leaders in the state have also condemned Borah’s “half knowledge" about the Mahabharata

The APCC president said, “There have been cross-marriages going on since history. Even among kings since Mahabharata. The main story in the Mahabharata is that Gandhari’s family didn’t want her to marry Dhritarashtra. Bhisma Pitamah forced the marriage between them. Shakuni’s brother was imprisoned and later the mama took revenge. That is also love jihad. Gandhari’s family objected and as such she wore a cloth over her eyes. When Krishna came to take Rukmini, Arjun came in a different roop."

The chief minister said that Borah will be arrested if a case is registered and he shouldn’t have dragged religious sentiments.

Advertisement

“I don’t know who said what but to drag the topic of Lord Krishna and Rukmini is very much condemnable. It is against Sanatan Dharma. It is against Hindu Dharma. I would request the Congress that the way we should not drag Hazrat Muhammad or Jesus Christ into any religious controversy, the same way they should not try to drag Lord Krishna into any controversy. To compare gods to some human crime is not acceptable. Secondly, what is love jihad? When a girl is married based on a false identity and is forced to change her religion after marriage…Lord Krishna never asked Rukmini to change her religion. If someone files a case, we will have to arrest the person who has said that. If thousands of people of Sanatan religion file a complaint, I can’t save him."

If a Hindu marries a Hindu, a Muslim marries a Muslim, then society will be in order, said the BJP leader. “I have always worshipped Hindu gods and goddesses but if I am asked to read namaz tomorrow, how would I feel? No matter how much I love the girl or the boy…It’s vice versa. Even if they get married, no one should be forced to change their religion. It should be as per the Special Marriage Act. When we don’t follow these laws, and cross the Lakshman Rekha, it turns into love jihad. And we have seen the result of love jihad in the Golaghat triple murder case. A lot of girls have even committed suicide. I request the young boys and girls to not cross the Lakshman Rekha," he said.