These Floating Stones In Two Tamil Nadu Temples Are A Big Tourist Attraction

Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu is one of the holiest places for Hindus and is included in the pilgrimage known as Char Dham. Rameswaram, which is on Pamban island, is especially associated with the epic Ramayana as it is believed that Lord Rama built a bridge from here to Sri Lanka to rescue his wife Sita from Ravana. One of the biggest attractions in the town is the two floating stones in two temples in the area.

Ramanathapuram district is home to a large number of rare species living in the waters of the Gulf of Mannar. Coral reefs are abundant in the sea. These coral reefs are scattered here and there on Rameswaram island which is surrounded by the sea, so it is said that they play an important role in preventing major damage during natural calamities. These miraculous floating stones are part of the flora and fauna here. These stones floating in the water are a type of coral known as pipe coral.

The reason these stones float is that they have small pipe-like holes in them. Currently, these stones are kept in two temples for the devotees to see. One is at the Panchmukhi Hanuman temple near Rameswaram Letchumanan Theertham and the other is at the Rajakaliamman temple opposite the storm-damaged old railway station in Dhanushkodi. Devotees who come here can visit these two temples and see the floating stones.

Since these stones do not sink in water, it is believed that Lord Rama used these very stones to build the Ram Setu, which he crossed along with the Vanar Sena to reach Lanka.

The two stones in the temples of Rameswaram are not allowed to be touched by tourists or taken out of the temple premises as there have been instances in the past where people tried to sell off these stones illegally.

