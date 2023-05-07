​‘They Burnt Down My House, Don’t Know When I Can Go Back’: News18 at Manipur Refugee Camps

They have been staying in camps for four days, with more people joining them every day. Such camps have been set up in valleys as well as hills and those whose houses were burnt down are being brought here. In the past four days, around 23,000 people have been brought in, forcing many to even sleep in the open.

The clashes broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the 0 hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live mostly in the hill districts.

Advertisement

News18 spoke to a refugee, who has been staying with his eight family members in a camp for the past four days. Keeping his safety in mind, News18 is refraining from naming him or his camp.

“That day a lot of miscreants came together and we fled. They have burnt down our house. I escaped with my family. We were rescued by security forces and brought here," he told News18.

Forces are trying to provide basic facilities to those at the camp. “There are just so many people here. The government is trying, but, at times, there is not enough to eat. Food is served on a first come, first served basis."

While violence has not erupted in the past 24 hours, the question is how long can these people stay in camps?

Advertisement

“I don’t know. My house has been burnt down. I am not sure where I can go now. I can’t go back to the areas dominated by other communities at a time when more people are coming in. We are creating space in the open ground outside the camp. We use to coexist, hope those days return."

At least 125 columns of Army are working relentlessly to rescue people and take them to safer places. The administration is taking steps to restore peace. Peace committees have been created.

Advertisement

When can the refugees’ life return to normalcy? Where and when can they go back? These questions remain.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here