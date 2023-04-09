'They Returned Favor For...': Delhi Police on FBI's Key Role in Arrest of Boxer Deepak From Mexico

In light of the arrest of notorious gangster Deepak “Boxer" from Mexico, the Delhi Police officials explained the key role played by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and explained how their help was a favour returned for when Delhi Police helped the federal US agency with a tech support scam in December last year.

Sources in the Delhi Police explained how FBI, with the help of Mexico Police assisted in nabbing Deepak, when he was trying to enter the US illegally through Mexico. According to a PTI report, he had been planning to run his gang in Delhi and its neighbouring states from there.

Deepak was helped by another criminal who as part of a deal not only arranged his escape abroad but also spent Rs 55 lakh on the same, the report further stated.

FBI’s Role a ‘Reciprocal Gesture’ for Help in Tech Support Scam

In the tech support scam from December last year, a group of cyber criminals had been duping senior citizens in the US in the guise of giving tech support for their faulty computers, a Hindustan Times report said. This is when FBI contacted the Delhi Police with help of the Interpol wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In this scam, over 20,000 US citizens had witnessed fraud and Delhi Police officials described FBI’s help in Deepak’s arrest as a “reciprocal gesture" for the tech support scam, the news report further said.

“With assistance from law enforcement agencies in US and Canada, suspects named Jatin Lamba, Harshad Madaan and Vikas Gupta were arrested from Delhi on December 14 & 15," a Hindustan Times report quoted a police official as saying. The news report further stated that the scam could majorly be facilitated because the targetted senior citizens were not well-versed with technology.

“The use of RDP (remote desktop programme) was made in order to convince senior citizens to hand over control of their systems with a voluntarily-shared code like AnyDesk or LogMeIn," the report further added quoting the official.

Gangster Deepak Boxer’s Arrest From Mexico, How Did FBI Help?

Deepak “Boxer", a winner of a national-level boxing championship, was arrested after extensive work by the Delhi Police and with the help of US agencies, Special Commissioner Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said. “This is the first time that a gangster has been brought back to Delhi from another country. He was the most-wanted gangster of Delhi-NCR," he said.

“Deepak got a passport made in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) and took a flight from Kolkata. He changed flights to reach Mexico. His aim was to cross into the US. The FBI and the Mexico Police really helped a lot," Dhaliwal said.

A two-member team of the Special Cell with Deepak arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Mexico via Istanbul around 6 am on April, police said and termed the force’s first overseas operation to arrest a wanted criminal a “big success".

According to police, a person named Naresh helped Deepak escape from the country. Naresh from Ajanthali village in Haryana’s Sonipat was into liquor business with his brother. Krishan Dadu, a contract killer, allegedly killed Naresh’s brother and brother-in-law and injured Naresh’s hand, they said.

Naresh is currently residing in Australia and his son Sagar in the US. Naresh hired Deepak in November last year to eliminate Dadu and a local informer. He promised Deepak that he would send him to the United States via Mexico through the ‘donkey method’ and spent Rs 55 lakh for the same, sources said.

Notably, Deepak is wanted in 10 cases, including murder and extortion, registered against him over the last five years, they said. Deepak, a resident of Gannaur in Haryana’s Sonipat district, led the Gogi gang after the killing of its head Jitendra Mann alias “Gogi" inside the Rohini court complex by two men in September 2021.

