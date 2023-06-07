Thieves Rob Safety Railings, Grills & CCTV Cameras From Foot-over Bridge in North Delhi

In a case of theft of public property, a robbery was reported in North Delhi where thieves took away safety grills and railings from the stairs and elevators of a foot-over bridge.

Apart from this, the robbers also took the CCTV cameras so that the incident wasn’t recorded.

The incident occurred at the over bridge on the Mukarba-Waziarabad Ring Road, which sees a heavy vehicular flow in Delhi.

Without the safety grills, the bridge has become dangerous for people to walk on, and especially during rains it can get slippery and lead to accidents, a local told India Today.

Another local, speaking to India Today, said that similar robberies have been happening since the last two years, and that despite approaching the police as well as Public Works Department (PWD) no substantial action has been taken.