Thipkyanchi Rangoli’s Namrata Pradhan Shares Pics From Ratnagiri Trip

Namrata Pradhan is a popular name in the Marathi television industry. She is known for her role in the popular Marathi show, Chatriwaali. The show aired on Star Pravah and was a massive hit with the audience. The show also featured Jyoti Chandekar and Sanket Pathak in prominent roles. After that, she also made her film debut in Mrs Deshmukh, which was directed by Raju Jadhav. Currently, the actress is a part of the hit Marathi serial Thipkyanchi Rangoli.

Namrata Pradhan is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal life through her posts. Recently, the actress shared some ravishing pictures from her vacation in Ratnagiri. She captioned the post, “Just keep showering, just keep showering".

Many of her fans were delighted to see their favourite actress and took to the comment section of the post. One of the users wrote, “All 5 photos are awesome. Looking absolutely gorgeous." Another user commented, “Bold and Beautiful".