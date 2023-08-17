Third Leopard Captured in Area Leading to Tirumala

A third leopard has been captured on the footpath area leading to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, an official of the Andhra Pradesh Forest department said on Thursday.

The animal was caught near the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the way to Tirumala, the official added. It was caught within three days of the second one, following two wild animal attacks on children recently with the last one resulting in a fatality.

“We have captured a third leopard near Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, the same place where the second was caught. This is a male leopard, aged about five years," Tirupati divisional forest officer (DFO) A Srinivasulu told PTI.

Advertisement

Similar to the protocol being followed with the captured leopards in Tirumala, Srinivasulu said this one will also be quarantined for up to 10 days at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (Tirupati zoo) and subjected to DNA analysis to check if had consumed human flesh.