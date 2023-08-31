This 100-year-old Bridge In Ooty Will Soon Turn Into A Heritage Site

Tamil Nadu’s Ooty always finds its mention as a scenic tourist destination. Did you know the place also has a rich history? There is a 100-year-old bridge, called Thottipalam or Kallar bridge, which is located near Mettupalayam on Coonoor Road. This century-old steel bridge stretches 20 metres and is notably free of pillars. Erected in 1923, it serves as a significant link spanning the Kallar River, connecting Mettupalayam to both Coonoor and Udhagamandalam. The local panchayat intends to repurpose this abandoned suspension bridge as a heritage site for tourists. Situated 7 kilometres along the Mettupalayam road, this bridge connects various locations.

Built during the British colonial era, the Kallar bridge takes the shape of a cage and is made of iron. Measuring around 65 metres in length and 10 metres in height, this structure serves as a footbridge. It connects the mountain pass to the Sama Outer Path. Preceding the construction of the suspension bridge, the British erected a masonry bridge in 1894 to span the river. Unfortunately, the single-lane masonry bridge faced deterioration and was demolished by the highways department in 2015.

Advertisement

The Kallar bridge was built during the British colonial era to facilitate the movement of vehicles. This bridge has remained steadfast for an impressive duration of 100 years. The bridge, which stands tall and self-reliant, has been recently closed. Concerns about potential damage from heavy vehicles have led to its closure, prompting vehicles to take an alternate route.