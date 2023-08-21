This 500-year-old Kerala Temple Houses Lord Shiva's Idol Installed By Sage Parashurama

Thirunakkara Sree Mahadevar Temple is a 500-year-old temple situated in the heart of Kottayam city, Kerala The temple was built by King Thekkumkoor in the 16th century. It is one of the hundred-and-eight Shiva temples consecrated by Sage Parashurama. Lord Shiva is known as Thirunakkara thevar over here. The temple is also known to preserve a number of sculptures and murals of various Hindu deities. It is a common belief that the idol of Lord Shiva was installed here by Sage Parashurama. The royal family of Thekkumkoor considers the idol of Lord Shiva over here as their paradevatha.

Due to its bright mural paintings and authentic Kerala architectural technique, the Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple draws sizable tourists. These tell the tales of Lord Shiva and the Dashavatara, which are Lord Vishnu’s ten avatars. The temple is home to a Koothambalam, an age-old temple theatre where different cultural dances and art forms are presented.

Advertisement

Thekkumkoor, a princely state that existed in southern Kerala before 1750 CE, is thought to have built this temple, which is believed to be 500 years old. The temple also has a Kodimaram and an aanakottil (elephant camp).

The temple complex occupies about 4 acres of land which is filled with many trees and plants. It is located in the southeast corner and contains one of Kerala’s greatest Koothambalams. A golden finial adorns the main temple’s two storeys, which is known as the Sreekovil. Shiva’s linga can be found in the temple’s sanctuary.