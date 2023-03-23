India reveres the majestic Banyan trees. Apart from being religiously important, the constantly expanding Banyan tree also denotes eternal life. One such 600-year-old giant banyan tree has been found in the Peddapalli district of Telangana. The tree is located at Kukkala Gudur village in Palakurthy mandal of Peddapalli district. According to the people of the village, no one knows who grew the tree or what history it holds, for it’s been around for roughly 10 generations. The people also believe in several myths about the giant tree.

The Banyan Tree has long roots and some of them even touch the ground, indicating it has been growing over the years.

The villagers claim that the tree has been standing strong for around 600 years now. If the village or even nearby areas witness a dry season, they offer prayers to the banyan tree for prosperity. Not just that, the people also spend some quality time under the Banyan tree with families and friends with food.

During the summer season, it also gives shelter to animals and helps them beat the heat. Workers, farmers, motorists and passers-by on the route often take a rest under this ancient tree before continuing their journey.

Last year in September, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar sanctioned Rs 2 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the preservation of an 800-year-old giant banyan tree named Pillalamarri in Mahabubnagar district. The parliamentarian hailed the state tourism minister V Srinivas Goud for protecting the tree “like his own children."

