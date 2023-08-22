This 8-Year-Old Boy Was Made Police Officer For A Day; The Reason Will Break Your Heart

From childhood to adulthood, we work towards achieving our dreams. Not everyone is fortunate to work towards their dreams though. Such is the case with 8-year-old Azaan Khan from Karnataka. Fate has not been kind to this boy, who aspires to be a police officer. Azaan has a life-threatening illness and there is a probability that he may not live long enough to see his wish getting fulfilled. Azaan Khan, a resident of Sulebailu in Shimoga City, has a heart ailment that was diagnosed three months after he was born.

Azaan, the son of Tabrez and Nagma Khan, belongs to a low-income family; hence, his treatment is carried out with a lot of difficulties by his parents. While his future and the prospects of his recovery remain uncertain at this point, police officials of Doddapete police station of Shimoga district have come up with a heartwarming gesture that will win your heart.